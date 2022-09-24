CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 (OUT): NTA Releases Final Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in, CUET PG Result Expected Soon

CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) final answer key in online mode. The CUET PG final answer key 2022 has been released for all the shifts of the entrance test. Candidates can download the CUET PG final answer key from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in only.

The final answer key of CUET is available in the form pdf containing correct answers to the questions asked in the exam. Earlier on 16th September, NTA released the provisional CUET PG answer key and the recorded responses of the candidates.

How To Download CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022?

By going through the CUET PG 2022 answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their scores. To download the final answer key of CUET PG candidates will have to visit the official website. They will be able to download the same by going through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA CUET PG - cuet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the left-hand side and click on the CUET PG - 2022: Final Answer Key.

3rd Step - A pdf file will appear on a new page.

4th Step - Go through the final answer key of CUET PG and also download the same for future references.

Several Questions Dropped From CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022

Going as per media reports, some of the questions have been dropped from the CUET PG 2022 question paper. However, the marks of the same will be awarded to all candidates. All the evaluation of the question papers has been done by using CUET PG final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks scored by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the CUET PG result 2022. However, for multi-shift papers, raw or actual marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts or sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

CUET PG Result 2022 Soon

With the release of final answer key, it is expected that the CUET PG results will be announced soon now. Once released, candidates can check their CUET PG result 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and password/date of birth to download the CUET PG result in online mode. NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG admissions from 1st to 12th September 2022.