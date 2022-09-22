CUET PG Result 2022 Date: Know How To Check CUET Result at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Result 2022 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the result date of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) soon. Going as per media reports, it is expected that, NTA CUET PG result 2022 will be declared by end of September 2022. However, no official date has been released for the declaration of CUET PG result 2022.

Once released, candidates can check their CUET PG result 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their application number and password/date of birth to download the CUET PG result in online mode. NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for PG admissions from 1st to 12th September 2022.

How To Check CUET PG Result 2022?

An official confirmation is still awaited by NTA regarding the date and time of announcement of CUET PG result 2022. Once the same is released, it will be updated on this page too. Till then go through the steps to know how to check and download CUET PG Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA CUET PG - cuet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - Scroll the homepage and go to the end.

3rd Step - Now, click on the Link - CUET PG 2022 Result.

4th Step - The login window page will be displayed.

5th Step - Enter the required credentials - application number and password/date of birth.

6th Step - Submit the details and download the CUET PG result.

CUET PG 2022 Marking Scheme

As per the marking scheme of CUET PG 2022, for every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and one mark will be deducted for wrong responses by the candidates. As the exam has MCQs type of questions, the evaluation of all the test papers will be done by using the CUET PG final answer key and the actual marks secured by a candidate. This will be considered further for the computation of the result of CUET PG 2022.

Till When CUET PG Result 2022 Will Be Valid?

After the announcement of the result, the CUET PG scores will only be valid for the session of 2022 to 2023. Also, the details and marks of the candidates will be shared with the university where they have applied. Based on that the university will prepare the merit list for the admission of the candidates.