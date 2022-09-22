PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 Releases at yet.nta.ac.in, Exam To Be Held on 25 September

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) 2022 in online mode. Candidates can download PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2022 admit card from the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. They are required to enter their application number and date of birth to download the PM YASASVI admit card.

They will be able to download their PM PM YASASVI admit card 2022 till the date of examination. As per the released schedule, the YASASVI scholarship entrance exam will be conducted on 25th September 2022 from 2 to 5 pm. The PM YASASVI scholarship will be awarded at two levels - those who are in Class 9th and those who are studying in Class 11th.

How To Download PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022?

The entrance will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in a single shift. Candidates without carrying their admit card of PM YASASVI will not be allowed to write the exam. Therefore, they must download it by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA YET - yet.nta.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the link - PM YASASVI Admit Card.

3rd Step - On the new login page, enter application number and date of birth.

4th Step - PM YASASVI 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take few printout of the same.

What If any candidate is not able to download PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022?

There might be chances, that candidates face difficulty in downloading the PM YASASVI 2022 hall ticket in online mode. Also, NTA will not send the admit card via post or in any other mode, therefore, they have to download it from the official website. If they are facing any difficulty in downloading the PM YASASVI entrance test (YET) 2022 admit card, then they can call the NTA helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in.

What To Do In case of any error in the PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of PM YASASVI 2022, candidates must go through the details mentioned on it. As per reports, it is expected that the PM YASASVI 2022 admit card will have information related to the candidate and the exam. If they find any discrepancy in the data, then they must immediately contact the officials.