DU UG Admission 2022: Round 2 Allotment 11,649 candidates upgraded, Check Admission Details Here

Delhi University Round 2 Admissions: Delhi University released the DU UG Admission 2022 Round 2 Merit List on the official website. According to data provided by media reports, a total of 11,600 students who were allotted seats in the DU first merit list have been upgraded to a college and course of their preference in the second merit list of Delhi University Admissions. The applications of 1,868 students are under process after the release of the Round 2 merit list.

Reports suggest that atotal of 8,1300 new students have been allotted seats in the Delhi University Second Merit List. as per the numbers given by the university, 33,739 students applied for upgradation of seats in the DU Round 2 Seat allotment from which 34% of students were given higher college and course preference.

DU Round 2 Allotment - Click Here

According to the DU Admission 2022 schedule, the last date for students to accept the seats allotted in the round 2 admission is today - November 1, 2022. Colleges will verify the application and approve the seats by November 2, 2022. Students can complete the admissions and submit the admission fee by November 3, 2022.

After the admission process is concluded for the second round allotment, the university will release a list of vacant seats in the different colleges and courses on November 4, 2022. The mid-entry window and chance for students to rearrange their choices for the next round of allotment will be available from November 5 to 7, 2022.

Admissions as per Round 1 Allotment

Delhi University released the first-round merit list for Undergraduate admissions on October 18, 2022. After the first merit list, 59,100 students were allotted seats from which 15,398 confirmed their seats in the first round. Those who were unhappy with the allotment in the first round were able to apply for the second round allotment.

