DU UG Admission 2023: CSAS Application Date for Phase 1 and 2 Extended, Apply Until July 26

DU Admission 2023: Delhi University has extended the DU Admission 2023 phases 1 and 2 applications for undergraduate admissions. According to the revised dates, the last date for students to submit their options is July 26, 2023. Along with the link to fill choices, the window for CSAS application correction will also be available until July 26, 2023.

According to the official notification, candidates who have not registered for DU and those who have completed [hase 1 but not completed the preferences can visit the official website until the given date to submit the applications. Students applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes at Delhi University have been asked to save their preferences before the auto-lock option on July 27, 2023.

Extension of Phase 1 and 2 CSAS Portal Option Preference

The link for students to submit the options is available on the official CSAS portal. Candidates who have completed the registrations for phase 1 and those who are yet to submit the registrations can visit the official website. Along with this those students who have completed phase 1 but not completed the option preference can visit the official website and submit their options for allotment. The last date for submitting the preference is July 26, 2023.

Students are advised to save the options entered before the CSAS auto locking which will be on July 27, 2023. Candidates are also advised to make sure that they enter the options in their order of preference.

Extention of Correction Window of CSAS UG 2023

Based on the notification released, the CSAS correction window will also remain open until July 26, 2023. Candidates who have completed the registrations but wish to make changes/ modifications can visit the official website and make the necessary changes.

Students can edit or modify the fields. Students can also update their profiles and reupload their updated documents or certificates.

