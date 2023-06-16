DU UG Admission 2023: Over 52,000 Students Apply for Undergraduate Courses on Day 1

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

DU UG Admissions 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) received around 52,000 application forms from candidates on the 1st day of UG admissions. DU has started the UG admission process through the Common Seat Allocation Process (CSAS). The varsities launched the DU CSAS admission portal on June 14 and are granting admissions to over 71, 000 students. This year, DU is offering admissions to 78 UG programmes and 198 BA programme combinations via 68 colleges.

The authorities have released some instructions for candidates aspiring to take admission to Delhi University. DU UG Admissions 2023 will be conducted through the CSAS portal on the basis of CUET UG 2023. DU is expected to release the 1st round of the seat allocation process in the second week of July.

DU UG Admissions 2023: What is CSAS Application Fee?

Candidates willing to take admission to Delhi University have to pay a one-time non-refundable application fee. Check out the fee structure for different categories in the table below:

Particulars Application Fee (INR) UR, OBC-NCL and EWS 250 SC, ST, and PwBD 100

Also, it must be noted that candidates applying for BFA have to pay an extra fee of Rs 400. Whereas, those who wish to pursue ECA and sports supernumerary quota must pay an additional charge of Rs. 100 per quota.

DU UG Admissions 2023: What is the Seat Allocation Criteria?

The seat allocation of UG programmes will be entirely done on the basis of marks secured by candidates in CUET UG 2023, subject to fulfillment of Program-specific eligibility criteria.

Moreover, for allocation of seats in Performance-based/ Sports Proficiency-based/ Practical-based Programs, and ECA & Sports Supernumerary Quotas, a combined score of CUET(UG)-2023 and Performance Tests/ Sports Trials/ Practical test and/ or certificates will be considered.

In case the seats of Supernumerary quota(s) remain vacant, the same will not be converted to any other category.

