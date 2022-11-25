DU UG Admissions 2022: Spot Round Acceptance Window to Close Today, Check details at du.ac.in

DU Spot Admission 2022: The University of Delhi is going to end the seat acceptance window on November 25, 2022, for candidates who have been allocated seats in Spot Round 1 of the UG counselling process. Eligible candidates have the last chance to complete the online admission process through seat confirmation.

As per the counselling schedule published by DU, the registered candidates can confirm their allocated seats up to 4:59 pm today. Moreover, the DU colleges will conduct a verification process and approval of the online applications for UG programs till November 26, 2022.

Click on the direct link given below for DU UG spot round seat confirmation -

DU UG Spot Round Acceptance 2022 - Click Here

How to Accept Seats in DU UG Spot Round 2022:

DU Spot Admissions are conducted for the students who were unable to secure a seat in the previous rounds conducted. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the steps to accept the seats allotted in the spot admission round.

Step 1 - visit the main webpage

Step 2 - Log in with CUET Application Number & Password

Step 3 - It is mandatory for candidates to accept the allotted seats

Step 4 - Save the details of the confirmation page

Step 5 - Download & take a hard copy of the same for further requirement

As per the reports, around 300 students have taken admissions in the First Round of the Spot UG counselling process. Also, more than 8,000 students have already been allocated in the first spot round.

Delhi University announced that the students who participated in Common Seats Allocation System (CSAS) and acquired their seats as well as completed the admission procedure to UG programs, will not be eligible for further upgradation or withdrawal of their UG seats.

Candidates who failed to accept their seats will be removed from the spot round process or CSAS 2022. The fee payment process for DU UG admission can be completed by November 27, 2022, up to 4:59 pm. For further details, keep checking the DU admissions main online portal.

