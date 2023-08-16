DU Admissions 2023: Classes Begin for 64,288 Undergraduate Students

DU Admissions 2023: University of Delhi, DU has commenced the academic session for undergraduate courses today: August 16, 2023. A total of 64,288 students have been hailed by the university till now. The Vice Chancellor of DU, Yogesh Singh gave his warm wishes to the admitted students.

The Vice-Chancellor also informed that over 64 thousand students’ admission had been confirmed by August 15 at the conclusion of 2nd round of the Common Seat Allocation Portal (CSAS). Moreover, a total of 105,426 students have gotten their allotment offers in the 1st and 2nd rounds.

Talking about the ragging issue, he said, “DU is a completely ragging-free university. To avoid any untoward incident with any student, the senior students should give love and respect to the newly arrived students like younger siblings.”

He further said that the female DU aspirants have secured more than half of the seats. Their enrollment has surged this year with 53 percent of girls being admitted to the university as compared to the boys i.e. 47 percent.

DU UG Admissions 2023: Top College and Course Preference of Students

Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions further shed light on the college preference of aspirants during the first and second rounds. As per her insights, Dyal Singh College, Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, and Kirori Mal College remained the top five choices of students during the 1st round. On the other hand, Swami Shraddhanand College, Deshbandhu College, and Zakir Hussain College emerged as popular options during the 2nd round.

Meanwhile, the dean also gave insights into the course preferences of students willing to pursue UG programmes. According to her, BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) political science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English were top priorities of DU aspirants.

DU Admissions 2023: Over 8 thousand Students Received 1st Priority

Furthermore, a total of 30,627 students froze their admissions, and 29,217 chose to upgrade. About 8,010 students got their first preference, and 5,560 students received their second choice.

Also Read: DU NCWEB 1st Cut-off 2023 Releases at ncweb.du.ac.in for BA and BCom, get download link here











