Education Budget 2023 Highlights: PDF Download with Key Summary & Takeaways

Education Budget 2023 Live Updates by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on February 01. This is the fifth budget presented by the Finance Minister since she took over the Ministry of Finance of the country. Union Budget 2023 is the last full-fledged budget before the Lok Sabha polls next year. This year the priorities of the budget includes development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth, and the financial sector.

For the education sector, the Finance Minister has put an emphasis on the setting up of National Digital Libraries that will facilitate access to quality books for children and adolescents across geographies, languages, genres, and levels. As per the recent updates, PM VIKAS, which was announced in Budget 2023, will include skilled people who are engaged in various traditional and skilled professions, 100 labs will be set in engineering colleges to develop apps using 5G services.

Also, to skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up. FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a National Digital Library for children and adolescents. Further, it has been announced that Eklavaya Model Residential Schools will be set up in the next 3 years. To know more, check live updates on Education Budget 2023 here -

Updated as on February 1 at 12:35 PM

Education Budget 2023 Live Updates What’s New: Funds, Schemes, Interventions

100 labs will be set up for developing apps using 5G services in engineering institutions: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

PM VIKAS (Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman), which was announced in Budget 2023, will include skilled people who are engaged in various traditional and skilled professions.

To skill the youth for international opportunities, 30 Skill India International Centres will be set up across different States: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

To provide support to 47 lakh youths in 3 years, a Direct Benefit Transfer under a pan India national apprenticeship scheme will be rolled out: FM Sitharaman

A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Eklavaya Model Residential Schools -in the next 3 years the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a centre of excellence: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

For realising the vision of Make AI in India and Make AI work for India, 3 Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Leading industry players will partner in conducting inter-disciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications & scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health and sustainable cities: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated as on February 1, 2023 at 12.24 PM

In last year’s Education budget, the financial allocation was Rs. 1.04 lakh crore which was more than the funds allocated in 2021-22. A total of Rs 93,224 crore (Budget estimate) was allocated to the education sector in 2021-22.

Last five years' Education Budget includes higher education and school education.

Union Budget Year Education Budget 2023-24 - 2022-23 Rs. 1,04,277.72 crore 2021-22 Rs. 93,224.31 crores 2020-21 Rs 99,311.52 crore 2019-20 Rs 93,847.64 crore revised up to Rs. 94,853.64 crore 2018-1 Rs 85,010.29 crore

Education Budget Highlights: Important Facts & Figures of Indian Education Budget 2022-23

World-class universities will be allowed to offer courses in financial services and technology free of Indian regulations

AICTE will take lead in improving urban planning courses

One class, one TV channel' program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12

5 academic institutions on urban planning to be made centers of excellence. The institutions will get an endowment of Rs 250 crore each

A digital university will be established to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with a personalized learning experience at their doorstep. This will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a network hub and spoke model

High-quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via the internet, mobile phones, tv, and through radio and digital teachers. The competitive mechanism for the development of quality e-content by the teachers will be set up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes

Agricultural universities will revise syllabi to meet the needs of modern-day farming

Skilling programs will be reoriented, and ITIs will start courses on skilling. The Digital DESH e-portal will be launched for skilling, upskilling & reskilling of the youth

