Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Latest News, Budget by FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 AM

Union Budget 2023-24 Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 today - February 1, 2023, at 11 AM. The 2023 Budget to be presented today in the Parliament is the last fledged budget of the Modi government before the elections in 2024. The session in parliament which began yesterday will conclude on February 13, 2023.

The Economic Survey was released yesterday - January 31, 2023. According to the Economic Survey 2023 report, India’s GDP is expected to grow between 6 to 6.8% making it the fastest-growing economy in the world.

PM Narendra Modi on the first day of the Parliament Budget Session said that the 2023 Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will aim to fulfil the aspirations of the common man. He further pointed out that every year the common man has expectations from the budget and this budget will include changes in the income tax rates and even possibly the income tax slabs.

Education Budget Expectations

The total education budget for the School and Higher Education was Rs. 1,04,277.72 Crore an increase of 11.85%. As per experts, the Education Budget 2023 includes upskilling, training programmes for teachers, tax exemptions on educational programmes etc. It is also expected that the government will work on digital infrastructure.

Where to Watch Budget 2023 Live?

The Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Nirmala Sitharaman today at 11 AM. Click on the below-given links to watch the live session of Budget 2023.

Union Budget 2023

Budget 2023: Income tax- rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime: FM Sitharaman

Personal income-tax | Income tax- rebate extended on income up to Rs 7 lakhs in new tax regime: FM Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Key Highlights

Reduce number of basic custom duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13.

Minor changes in the basic customs duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, automobiles

Custom duty on cigarettes increased

Intention to being fiscal deficit below 4.5% of GDP by 2025-26

Relief on Customs Duty on import of certain parts & inputs like camera lens & continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year.

Update 12: 23 PM, February 1, 2023

Budget 2023: The revised fiscal deficit is at 6.4% of GDP: FM Sitharaman

The revised fiscal deficit is at 6.4% of GDP: FM Sitharaman

Budget Speech 2023: Highlights

For efficient administration of justice, Phase 3 of the eCourt's project will be launched with an outlay of Rs 7000 Crores

States will be encouraged to set a ‘Unity Mall’ in the State capital or the most popular tourist destination in the state for the promotion and sale of ‘One District, One product’ and GI products and other handicrafts

50 tourist destinations will be selected through challenge mode to be developed as a whole package for domestic and international tourism

Credit guarantee for MSMEs - Rs 9000 crores infused in the corpus which will allow additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crores; to be effective from 1st April 2023

100 labs for developing apps using 5G services will be set up in Engineering institutions. To realise a new range of opportunities, and business models&employment potential, labs will cover among others, apps like Smart Classrooms, Precision Farming, Intelligent Transports Systems&Healthcare

To provide support to 47 lakh youths in 3 years, a Direct Benefit Transfer under a pan India national apprenticeship scheme will be rolled out

Updated at 12:10 PM, February 1, 2023

Budget 2023: The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The government will launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2023: Rs. 2,200 crore Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme to improve the availability of disease-free, quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops improving cultivation area from a low 15%. Updated at 12:04 PM, February 1, 2023 Budget 2023: Allocations for Education Sector Eklavaya Model Residential Schools to recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students

A National Digital Library for children and adolescents to be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels and device-agnostic accessibility

157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014

States to be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources

Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a centre of excellence

3 Centres of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence will be set up in top educational institutions as part of Make AI in India and Make AI work for India, Also Read: Get Live Updates on Allocations for Education Section Budget 2023: All cities and towns will be enabled for 100% mechanical de-sludging of septics tanks & sewers to transition from manhole to machine hole mode: FM Nirmala Sitharaman New Scheme Launched - Pradhan Mantri PVTG - Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups development mission Launched to saturate PVTG families with safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation improved access to education, health nutrition, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Rs. 15,000 Cr. allotted to implement the mission in the next three years under the Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Tribe Updated at February 1, 2023, 11:40 PM Budget Speech 2023: Highlights FM states that in next 3 years, the government will employ 38,800 teachers and support staff for 740 Eklavya model schools supporting tribal students.

PM Azaz Yojana to be increased by 66% to over Rs 79,000 crore.

Teachers Training to be re-envisioned

National Digital Library for Children and Adolescents Updated at 11:34 AM, February 1, 2023 Budget Updates LIVE 2023: Priority of Government include Green Growth Green Fuel, Green Energy, Green Farming, Green Mobility, Green Buildings and Green Equipment, and Policies for efficient use of Energy across various economic sectors. Budget 2023: The agricultural credit target will be increased to Rs 20 lakh crores with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries: FM Sitharaman Indian Institute of Millet Research will be supported as a centre of excellence: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023 Budget 2023 LIVE: India @ 100 The priority of the government for the 2023 Financial year include Inclusive development

Reaching last mile

Infrastructure and investment

Unleashing potential

Green growth

Youth power

Financial sector Updated at 11:20 AM, February 1, 2023 Budget 2023: Finance Minister Budget Speech Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech has highlighted the performance of various schemes introduced. These include 11.7 Cr. Household Toilets under Swatch Bharat

9.7 Cr. LPG Connections under Ujwala

220 Cr COVID Vaccinations to 102 Cr. People

47.8 Cr. PM Jandhan Bank Accounts

Insurance Cover to 44.6 Cr. Persons under PL Suraksha Bhima and PM Jeevan Jyothi Yojana

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Updated @ 9:220 AM February 1, 2023