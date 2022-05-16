Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Indian Knowledge System (IKS) Textbook Today, Check details here

IKS Textbook Launch: Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching the textbook on Indian Knowledge System at 4:30 PM today - May 16, 2022. Other dignitaries who will be present at the launch include Minister of Education for State - Subhas Sarkar. As per reports, the launch event will be conducted from 4:30 PM on the official Youtube channel of AICTE.

The Indian Knowledge System Textbook was written by B Mahadevan - Professor IIM Bangalore in association with SVYASA, Bangalore and Chinmaya Vidyapeeth, Ernakulam.

The Education Ministry when sharing the details of the launch of the textbook stated that the Education Minister will be launching a Book - Indian Knowledge System along with Dr. Suhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education from 4:30 PM onwards.

The AICTE earlier invited institutes to nominate two or three of their faculty members along with 20 to 30 students from their respective colleges to participate in the launch of the Textbook. The AICTE further added that there will also be a special book-signing ceremony by Professor Mahadevan.

The Indian Knowledge System textbook has been designed to be used as the primary reference material for teaching universal human values and Indian Knowledge System courses introduced by the AICTE in its model curriculum.

The AICTE has also introduced a mandatory course on the Indian Knowledge System under its model curriculum in 2018 however with no textbook on the same a project proposal on the Curriculum Development and Preparation of Textbook for a course on Indian Knowledge System from IIM Bangalore was received through the Education Ministry.

Also Read: JNVST Result 2022: NVS To Soon Announce Navodaya Class 6 Result at navodaya.gov.in