FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Starts; Check Application Fee, Schedule Here

FDDI AIST 2024 Registration: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has begun registrations for the All India Selection Test (AIST). Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply on the official website: fddiindia.com. It is advised to register before the last date as no extensions may be provided.

According to the FDDI AIST 2024 schedule, the deadline to apply is April 20, 2024, without a late fee. After the passage of the deadline, applications will be accepted with additional charges until April 30, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

FDDI AIST 2024 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Registration Begins October 25, 2023 Registration ends without late fee April 20, 2024 Registration ends with late fee April 30, 2024 Edit window May 1 to 2, 2024 Admit card release May 6, 2024 FDDI AIST 2024 Exam Date May 12, 2024

FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Fee

The payments of the application fee can be made through credit cards/debit cards/internet banking. The bank and/or transaction charges on the application fee will be borne by the candidate. Check out the application fee below:

General/OBC (Non-Creamy)/GEN-EWS Category- Rs. 600

SC/ST/PWD Category- Rs. 300

How to Apply for FDDI AIST 2024?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: fddiindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

