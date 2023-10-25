FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Starts; Check Application Fee, Schedule Here

FDDI AIST 2024 Registration: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has begun registrations for the All India Selection Test (AIST). Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply on the official website: fddiindia.com. It is advised to register before the last date as no extensions may be provided.
According to the FDDI AIST 2024 schedule, the deadline to apply is April 20, 2024, without a late fee. After the passage of the deadline, applications will be accepted with additional charges until April 30, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
FDDI AIST 2024 Registration
FDDI AIST 2024 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events below:
Events
Dates
Registration Begins
October 25, 2023
Registration ends without late fee
April 20, 2024
Registration ends with late fee
April 30, 2024
Edit window
May 1 to 2, 2024
Admit card release
May 6, 2024
FDDI AIST 2024 Exam Date
May 12, 2024
FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Fee
The payments of the application fee can be made through credit cards/debit cards/internet banking. The bank and/or transaction charges on the application fee will be borne by the candidate. Check out the application fee below:
- General/OBC (Non-Creamy)/GEN-EWS Category- Rs. 600
- SC/ST/PWD Category- Rs. 300
How to Apply for FDDI AIST 2024?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:
Step 1: Visit the official website: fddiindia.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
