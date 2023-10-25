  1. Home
FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Starts; Check Application Fee, Schedule Here

FDDI AIST 2024 Registration is live now. Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply on the official website: fddiindia.com. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 25, 2023 11:41 IST
FDDI AIST 2024 Registration: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has begun registrations for the All India Selection Test (AIST). Candidates who wish to apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can apply on the official website: fddiindia.com. It is advised to register before the last date as no extensions may be provided.

According to the FDDI AIST 2024 schedule, the deadline to apply is April 20, 2024, without a late fee. After the passage of the deadline, applications will be accepted with additional charges until April 30, 2024. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

Click Here

FDDI AIST 2024 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Registration Begins

October 25, 2023

Registration ends without late fee

April 20, 2024

Registration ends with late fee

April 30, 2024

Edit window

May 1 to 2, 2024

Admit card release 

May 6, 2024

FDDI AIST 2024 Exam Date

May 12, 2024

FDDI AIST 2024 Registration Fee

The payments of the application fee can be made through credit cards/debit cards/internet banking. The bank and/or transaction charges on the application fee will be borne by the candidate. Check out the application fee below:

  • General/OBC (Non-Creamy)/GEN-EWS Category- Rs. 600
  • SC/ST/PWD Category- Rs. 300

How to Apply for FDDI AIST 2024? 

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: fddiindia.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
