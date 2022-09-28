FMGE 2022 Application Window for December Session To Close Tomorrow at nbe.edu.in, Check Details Here

FMGE 2022: The National Board of Education (NBE) will close the application window of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) for December session 2022 tomorrow - 29th September. Candidates who are yet to submit the FMGE application form 2022 can apply soon in online mode at nbe.edu.in. They will be able to fill up the FMGE application form for Dec session till 11:55 PM.

As per the released date, the FMGE 2022 December session will be conducted on 4th December. It will be held on Computer Based Mode at various test centres across the country. The complete schedule of FMGE for the December session can be checked and downloaded at the official website.

FMGE Application Form 2022 for Dec Session - Direct Link (Available Now)

FMGE Dates 2022 for December Session

Events Dates Last date to apply for FMGE for December session 29th September 2022 Application correction window 5th to 10th October 2022 Final Edit Window to rectify Incorrect Images 1st to 6th November 2022 FMGE December Session Exam 4th December 2022 FMGE Admit Card To be announced later FMGE Result By 30th December 2022

How To Fill FMGE Application Form 2022 for December Session?

As per the information, candidates can register and fill up the FMGE 2022 application form in online mode at nbe.edu.in. The FMGE 2022 application form has to be completed in five steps - FMGE registration, generation of login credentials, filling up of application form, payment of application fees and printout of the online form. While filling out the FMGE 2022 application form December session, candidates also need to provide their personal, academic, contact, internship, MBBS degree and other asked details.

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE)

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducts Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), a screening test every year in two sessions - June and December. The exam is held for Indians with medical degrees from foreign universities to qualify to practice medicine in India. Candidates who wish to apply for permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or any other state medical council have to qualify in this screening exam.