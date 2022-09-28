NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be announcing the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today. As per the schedule dates available, the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be published on September 28, 2022. MCC had earlier released the provisional allotment list for Round 1 Counselling.

The NEET PG 2022 Provisional Allotment list consists of the rank of the candidate and the category and college allotted as per the choices entered by the students during the choice-filling procedure. With the help of the provisional seat allotment list, candidates will get an estimate of the college that can be allotted and prepare for the admission process in case the seat allotted is of their choice.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Provisional List - Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Procedure

After the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Seat Allotment list is released, candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the admission process and report to the college allotted between September 29 and October 4, 2022.

The NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment list will be released as a PDF document containing the list of students who have been allotted seats in the first round of counselling. Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the document verification and fee submission process within the given time period.

A total of two rounds will be conducted for the NEET PG 2022 counselling procedure. Shortly after the NEET PG 2022 Round 1 Admissions are completed, students who have not been allotted seats in the first round or those who wish to upgrade to the second round can visit the official website and complete the counselling registrations from October 10, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Seat allotment list will be announced on October 19, 2022, and the last date for students to complete the admission procedure is October 26, 2022.

