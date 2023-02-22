FMGE Dec 2022 Entry Slip To Get Pass Certificate Available at natboard.edu.in, Check Notice Here

FMGE Dec 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the date to collect the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 pass certificate. As per the released date, all the qualified candidates have to collect their FMGE Dec pass certificate from March 6 to April 15, 2023. The FMGE pass certificate 2022 will be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector - 9, Dwarka, New Delhi.

To collect the pass certificate, candidates will have to download their FMGE Dec 2022 entry slip from the official website - natboard.edu.in. They will have to use their roll number and date of birth to download the entry slip. The date and time to collect the FMGE Dec pass certificate 2022 will be mentioned on the entry slip.

FMGE Dec 2022 Entry Slip - Direct Link (Available Now)

Instructions To Collect FMGE Dec 2022 Pass Certificate?

As per the notice released, candidates will have to carry the entry slip, prescribed documents, and verification of identity, including biometrics/Face ID to collect FMGE pass certificate. They can go through the other important instructions below -

Candidates must report to the NBEMS office as per the assigned time slot to avoid any crowding.

Those not reaching per time slots on assigned days will have to wait for their turn depending on the availability of vacant slots.

Candidates who fail to collect their FMGE Dec pass certificates on assigned schedules should not visit the centre on any other day of their choice. Such candidates have to take approval of NBEMS for a revised schedule of collection of FMGE pass certificates.

They need to send a request to the Communication Web portal (CWP) of NBEMS for a new schedule.

They must make their travel arrangements for the end of the certificate collection day, considering any unforeseen issues in the verification of identity and documentation.

They must strictly observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at the NBEMS office.

FMGE Dec 2022 Pass Certificate Notice PDF - Check Here

How To Download Entry Slip To Collect FMGE Dec 2022 Pass Certificate?

All qualified candidates will not be allowed to collect their pass certificates without carrying their FMGE entry slips. They can follow the steps below to know how to download -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NBEMS - natboard.edu.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to Public Notice and click on - Distribution of FMGE (Screening Test) Dec 2022 Pass Certificate.

3rd Step - A pdf will appear on the screen.

4th Step - In the pdf, click on the download link of entry slip.

5th Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Enter - roll number and date of birth.

7th Step - The entry slip will appear on the screen. Download the same.

