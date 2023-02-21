NEET UG 2023: Registrations Expected to begin in March, Check Exam Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration: According to the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2023 Registration link is expected to begin on March 1, 2023. National Testing Agency has already released the schedule for the NEET UG 2023 exams. According to the dates released the NEET UG 2023 exams, will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

To register for the NEET UG 2023 entrance exams students are required to visit the official website and complete the registrations by entering the required details in the fresh registration link. Complete details regarding the NEET UG 2023 Registration process will be given here as soon as the registration process commences online.

NEET UG 2023 Eligibility

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exams must have qualified the class 12 board exams from a recognised board with a minimum mark based on their category

Students appearing for the class 12 board exams in 2023 are also eligible to apply.

Students must have appeared or qualified the class 12 exams in the Science stream with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as compulsory subjects.

NEET UG 2023 Applications

The NEET UG 2023 application form will be available online. In order to complete the NEET UG 2023 applications candidates are first required to register through the link provided online. After completing the fresh registrations students can complete the online application form and submit the application fees.

NEET UG 2023 Exams

The NEET UG 2023 exams will be conducted online. Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2023 exams are required to answer a total of 200 questions in a duration of 3 hours. Candidates must also note that a negative marking of -1 will also be applicable for every incorrect answer.

