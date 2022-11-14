GATE 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Make Necessary Modification at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today on 14th November 2022. Candidates can make changes in the GATE 2023 application form at gate.iitk.ac.in. They can edit their applications as per the allowed fields till the prescribed time.

After today, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained under any circumstances. The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 4th, 5th, 11th and 12th February 2023. The exam will be held for admission to Master of Engineering (ME), Masters in Technology (MTech) and direct PhD admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other institutes/universities across India.

Particulars that can be Modified in GATE 2023 Application Form

Eligible candidates can make changes to their application form on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. They can make changes in the following fields - College name and location, Roll number, Registration number, exam paper, exam city, Gender (If changing from female to male, candidates will be required to pay the difference amount), Category, PwD status, and Details of Parents/ Guardian/ Correspondence address.

How To Make Corrections in GATE 2023 Application Form?

Earlier, the authorities scrutinized the GATE 2023 registrations for the accuracy of the data. As per the officials, defects in the applications were marked and intimated to the candidate for rectification, which needs to be corrected during the GATE 2023 correction window. Go through the steps to know how to make corrections in GATE 2023 Application Form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of GATE - gate.iitk.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on login tab.

3rd Step - Login with the required details.

4th Step - The GATE 2023 application form will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Now, make changes to the GATE form, preview and submit the same.

6th Step - Also, download the same and take a printout for future reference.

