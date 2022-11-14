    CLAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended Till 18 Nov, Apply for Law Admission Test at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

    CLAT Registration 2023: Recently, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has extended the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Now, all the candidates who are yet to register can apply for CLAT 2023 till 18th November in online mode. Candidates can fill out the CLAT application form at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.inEarlier, the last date for CLAT registration 2023 was 13th November, however, it has been now extended. 

    CLAT is conducted for admissions into the 5 Year Integrated LLB course and LLM courses available at 22 branches of the National Law University. As per the announced dates, CLAT 2023 is scheduled to be held on 18th December in offline mode from 2 to 4 PM. 

    CLAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    CLAT 2023 Registration Extension Tweet 

    The officials have tweeted - "Attention #CLAT2023 candidates: The last date for submission of applications for the CLAT 2023, for both undergraduate (“UG”) and postgraduate (“PG”) programmes has been extended till Friday, 18th November, 2022, 11:59 P.M." Check tweet below -  

    How To Register for CLAT 2023?

    The deadline for CLAT registration has extended, now candidates who are yet to complete the form can apply soon. Also, without paying the CLAT application fees, the online form will be rejected. The CLAT registration fees for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI category is Rs.4000, whereas Rs 3500 has to be paid by candidates belonging to SC/ST/BPL category. Check the steps below - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - CLAT official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the registration link.
    • 3rd Step - Now, enter the required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id. 
    • 4th Step - Login by using the newly generated ID and password.
    • 5th Step - Fill up the form upload the documents and pay the application fees. 
    • 6th Step - Submit the form and also take few printouts.

    In case any candidate is facing any problem while filling up the CLAT 2023 application form or in payment, then they can contact any at clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in or call - 080 47162020. 

    List of CLAT Colleges 

    NLSIU Bangalore

    NALSAR Hyderabad

    GNLU Gandhinagar

    NUALS Kochi

    CNLU Patna

    NUSRL Ranchi

    NLU Mumbai

    NLU Odisha

    HPNLU Shimla

    NLU Tamil Nadu

    DSNLU Vishakapatnam

    NLIU Bhopal

    NLU Jodphur

    WBNUJS Kolkata

    HNLE Raipur

    RMLNLU Lucknow

    NLUJA Assam

    MNLU Aurangabad

    MNLU Nagpur

    DBRANLU Haryana

    DNLU Jabalpur

    RGNUL Punjab

