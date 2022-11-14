JNU Admissions 2022: Round 3 Merit List Released, Check at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU 3rd List Released: Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU Admissions 2022 Round 3 Merit List for the Postgraduate and ADOP programme. Students who applied for the JNU Admissions 2022 can visit the official website of the university to check the JNU 3rd Merit List Result 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats can block their seats until November 15, 2022.

To check the JNU PG Round 3 Merit List, candidates need to login using the JNU Application Number and Password in the link given. This year JNU conducted the admissions for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes through the CUET Examination scores.

JNU Round 3 Merit List is available on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to check the JNU Round 3 Results 2022.

MA/ M.Sc/ MCA - Click Here

M.Tech/ M.P.H/ PG Diploma in Big Data - Click Here

How to check the JNU Round 3 Merit List 2022

The JNU Round 3 Merit list consists the list of students who are eligible to complete the admissions to the postgraduate programmes based on the cutoff announced. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can follow the steps given here to check the allotment process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JNU

Step 2: Click on the JNU Admission portal

Step 3: Click on the List 3 link given on the homepage

Step 4: Enter the JNU Application Number and Password in the link

Step 5: Download the JNU round 3 Merit List through the link available here

According to the revised schedule provided, the physical verification and registrations of the JNU round 3 Admissions will be conducted from November 14 to 23, 2022. The final list after the registrations will be released on December 2, 2022.

Also Read: JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2022 (OUT): Check MA, MSc, MCA Admission List at jnuee.jnu.ac.in