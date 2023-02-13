    GATE 2023 Exams Conclude, Check Answer Key and Result Schedule Here

    GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur concluded the GATE 2023 examinations on Sunday, February 12, 2023. As per the official information, IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE 2023 Response sheet on February 21, 2023, in online mode. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 11:15 IST
    GATE 2023
    GATE 2023

    GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur concluded the GATE 2023 examinations on Sunday, February 12, 2023. As per the recent updates, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam was held in eight sessions starting from February 4, 2023, to February 12, 2023. with a duration of 3 hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

    According to the information given on the official website, IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 response sheet on February 21, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have given the GATE 2023 exams will be able to check and download the GATE 2023 response sheet from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

    GATE 2023 Response Sheet  - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    GATE 2023 Important Dates

    Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 examination can check the important dates related to GATE 2023 in the table given below.

    Events

    Date

    Candidates' responses

    February 15, 2023

    GATE 2023 Answer Key

    February 21, 2023

    Submission of Challenges by Candidates on GATE 2023 Answer Key

    February 22, 2023, to February 25, 2023

    GATE 2023 Results

    March 16, 2023

    GATE 2023 Score Card

    March 21, 2023

    How to Download GATE 2023 Response Sheet?

    Candidates who have given the GATE 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the GATE 2023 answer key.

    • Step 1: Visit IIT Kanpur's official website- gate.iitk.ac.in
    • Step 2: Click on the Login link available on the screen
    • Step 3: Enter the required details i.e. email address, and password
    • Step 4: Now, click on the submit button available
    • Step 5: After this, click on the view GATE 2023 Exam details (EC) button 
    • Step 6: The real-time response sheet will appear on the screen
    • Step 7: Download the GATE 2023 response sheet for future use

    Also Read: JKBOSE 10th, 12th Exam Form 2023 Submission Window Reopens at jkbose.nic.in, Apply Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories