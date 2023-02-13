GATE 2023 Exams Conclude, Check Answer Key and Result Schedule Here

GATE 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur concluded the GATE 2023 examinations on Sunday, February 12, 2023. As per the recent updates, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 exam was held in eight sessions starting from February 4, 2023, to February 12, 2023. with a duration of 3 hours in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

According to the information given on the official website, IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 response sheet on February 21, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have given the GATE 2023 exams will be able to check and download the GATE 2023 response sheet from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 examination can check the important dates related to GATE 2023 in the table given below.

Events Date Candidates' responses February 15, 2023 GATE 2023 Answer Key February 21, 2023 Submission of Challenges by Candidates on GATE 2023 Answer Key February 22, 2023, to February 25, 2023 GATE 2023 Results March 16, 2023 GATE 2023 Score Card March 21, 2023

How to Download GATE 2023 Response Sheet?

Candidates who have given the GATE 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the GATE 2023 answer key.

Step 1: Visit IIT Kanpur's official website- gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Login link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter the required details i.e. email address, and password

Step 4: Now, click on the submit button available

Step 5: After this, click on the view GATE 2023 Exam details (EC) button

Step 6: The real-time response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the GATE 2023 response sheet for future use

