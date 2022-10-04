GATE 2023 Registrations to close today, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will be closing the GATE 2023 Registrations today. According to the revised schedule for GATE 2023 Registrations, the last date is October 4, 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit the applications for the GATE 2023 entrance exams can visit the official website of GATE to complete the registration and application process.

The GATE 2023 Registration link for the February 2023 exams is available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Eligible candidates can register by completing the initial registration process through the link available online. After completing the GATE 2023 Registrations, students can complete the online application form and submit the application fee.

The GATE 2023 Registrations were extended from its earlier date of September 30, 2022, to October 4, 2022.

GATE 2023 Registration Instructions

To complete the GATE 2023 Registrations students are required to first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided. The registration step is mandatory in order for the students to apply for the entrance exam.

When registering for GATE 2023 candidates must make sure that they enter the details correctly so that there are no mistakes in the candidate information which will be further used for admit card and other purposes.

GATE 2023 Applications

After completing the GATE 2023 Registrations, candidates will be eligible to complete the GATE 2023 application process. The application forms will be available to candidates after the registrations are completed.

When completing the GATE 2023 application form candidates need to upload the required documents which will be used for the verification process. Candidates also need to submit the application fee as the final step of submitting the application form.

GATE 2022 Examination

GATE 2023 exams will be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. The exams will be conducted for 29 papers and students can choose two paper combinations from the list of combination examinations provided. Candidates qualifying GATE 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to the postgraduate programmes offered in IITs and IISc Bangalore.

