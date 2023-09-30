GATE 2024 Registration Date Extended, Apply Until October 5

GATE 2024 Registration Extended: Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has extended the last date for the GAT 2024 registrations. According to the official notification issued, the last date for students to register without a late fee is October 5, 2023.

Until September 29, 2923, the total number of applications received for the GATE 2024 exams is 1.37 lakh. According to the notification issued, the registration dates have been extended in order to facilitate aspiring candidates to apply for the entrance exam.

GATE 2024 team has decided to extend the deadline for registration without late fee until Oct 5th, 2023.



However, please do not wait until the last moment of this extended deadline!!!



GATE 2024 registration link is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. To apply for the entrance exam, candidates are required to register with the required credentials. Candidates can follow the steps given here to submit the GATE 2024 applications.

GATE 2024 Registration

The GATE 2024 registration and application window is available until October 5, 2023. Students yet to register for the entrance exam can follow the steps given here to complete the applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2024

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2024 registration link

Step 3: Enter the email ID and mobile number along with other details

Step 4: Fill out the GATE 2024 application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The extended period with late fee is October 13, 2023. The GATE 2024 entrance exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024.

