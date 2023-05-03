Goa Board SSC Result 2023 Expected in May, Check Steps to Access Class 10th Marksheet

Goa Board SSC Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release Class 10th by the 3rd week of May. Students who appeared in the Goa SSC Exams 2023 can check out the Term 2 results on the official website i.e. gbshse.in. To access the result, they will have to enter the login credentials- seat number, school index, and date of birth.

The authorities conducted the exams from April 1 to 22, 2023. The Goa Board SSC Result 2023 will be declared in online mode. Students will have to collect hard copies of the original mark sheet from the respective school authorities. In 2022, the Goa Board 10th Result 2023 was announced on June 1.

How to Check Goa Board SSC Result 2023?

Examinees can check out the class 10th results in online mode on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. gbshse.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SSC 2022-23 Exam Result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The mark Goa Board SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

SSC Goa Board Result 2023 Via SMS

Apart from the official website, students can also check out Goa 10th SSC result 2023 via SMS. To access the results, they will have to type 'RESULTGOA10ROLLNO' and send it to 56263/5676750.

After receiving the SMS, the authorities will send the SSC Goa Board Result 2023 on the same mobile number.

