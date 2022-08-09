Goa SSC, HSSC Exam 2023 Dates Announced: Check GBSHSE Term 1 Time Table for Class 10, 12 Students Here

Goa SSC, HSSC Exam 2023 Dates Announced: As admission to Class 10 and Class 12 continue in Goa, the Goa State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSBSHSE) has released the GBSHSE Term 1 Time Table for 10th and 12th Class Students. The Goa Board SSC, HSSC time table 2022-23 has been released for the Term 1 of the exam which will be held in November 2022. The announcement of Goa SSC, HSSC Exam 2023 Dates comes as a major relief for the students, as they have also now got clarity about the two-term structure for Goa Board Exam 2022. To help candidates get complete information and detail about GSBSHSE SSC Exam 2022 and Goa HSSC Exam 2022, the detailed circular and notice with Term 1 Exam timetable is linked below:

Goa Board Exam 2023 to be held in Two Terms

One of the biggest takeaways for Goa Board students from the latest circulars have been the confirmation of Two-Term formula for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. According to the official notice published by the Goa Board, SSC and HSSC Exam 2022 will be held in two terms and Term 1 Exam will be held in the month of November - December 2022.

Goa Board SSC Exam 2022 Dates Theory Exam Term 1 10th November 2022 - Thursday Term 2 1st April 2023 - Wednesday Practical Exams NSQF Subjects 3rd March 2023 onwards Science (General and CWSN) Geography (CWSN) History (CWSN) 1st March 2023 onwards Pre-Vocational/CWSN Special Subjects 13th March 2023 onwards Goa Board HSSC Exam 2022 Dates Theory Exam Term 1 10th November 2022 - Thursday Term 2 1st March 2023 - Wednesday Practical Exams Practical Exam (General) 1st February 2023 - Wednesday Audit of Vocational Courses 1st February 2023 - Wednesday NSQF Practical 7th February 2023 - Tuesday

