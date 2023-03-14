GSEB Board Exam 2023: HSC and SSC Board Exam Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

GSEB Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the GSEB class 10 and 12 board exam today, March 14, 2023, in offline mode. Students who are appearing for the Gujarat Board Examination can download their admit cards from the official website- gseb.org

According to the official datesheet, students of the GSEB Class 10 will appear for the first language paper, whereas the GSEB Class 12 students will appear for the physical science paper.

Gujarat Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Students who are appearing for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board examination are requested to go through the important exam day guidelines given below.

All students who are appearing for the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 must reach the examination centre at least one hour before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are requested to carry their admit cards at the exam centre.

Students will get 15 minutes extra time to go through the Gujarat Board Exam 2023 question paper.

Avoid carrying any kind of electronic devices such as smartphones, calculators, and digital watches inside the exam hall.

Students who are appearing for the Gujarat Board exams 2023 are required to wear their respective school uniforms.

It is advisable for all students to follow COVID-19 guidelines at the exam centre.

Gujarat Board Exam 2023

According to the official datesheet, the GSEB Board Exam 2023 for class 10 will be concluded on March 28, whereas, the board exam for class 12 students will end on March 29. As per the recent updates, students are advised to bring the hard copy of their GSEB Class 10 and Class 12th admit cards to the exam centre, no student will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the GSEB 2023 hall ticket.

