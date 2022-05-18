GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022: Schools to be penalized, face deduction in grants over SSC, HSC Results

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2022: With the GSEB HSC Science Results 2022 already declared, the State Education Minister Jitu Vaghani has made an important announcement about the upcoming Gujarat 10th and 12th Results 2022. As per the latest reports, the Gujarat Government is planning to penalize schools for their poor performance in the Gujarat Board Results 2022 for both SSC and HSC Exams 2022. The announcement says that schools may face deduction in grant-in-aid for poor results in the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams.

    Performance Linked Grants Policy

    In August 2013, the state government had introduced Performance linked Grants Policy in which schools’ grant-in-aid was linked with the performance of students in SSC and HSC Exam 2022. Under this scheme, school which had below 30% result in the Gujarat Board Exams were penalized and they had to face deduction of Rs 100/-. This deduction amount has been raised to Rs 200/- per student for schools having below 30% result in the GSEB Board Exams.

    In 2015 the policy underwent revision under which schools with below 30% results in GSEB SSC and HSC Exams were further penalized with zero maintenance grants. On similar lines, schools with above 70% pass students in 10th and 12th Results were eligible for 100% grant-in-aid.

    Additional Teaching Post School Hours, On Holidays

    Apart from this, schools below 30% results in the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results have also been allowed to run extra classes and extend teaching hours beyond the usual. School teachers have been asked to extend their teaching hours post school and even on holidays to help students improve their performance. The official tweet shared by Mr Vaghani notes that "There will be plans to educate students even on holidays for which rules are being framed.”

