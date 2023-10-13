Gujarat State Govt. Announces Major Changes in GSEB Class 10, 12 Board Exams

Important Highlights GSEB Announces Major Changes in Class 10, 12 Exam Pattern

The number of subjects in supplementary exams has increased. Increase and decrease in share of Objective type and descriptive questions.

GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Pattern: Gujarat State Government has proclaimed modifications in class 10 and 12 board exams beginning from the academic session 2023-24. The changes have been introduced following a meeting presided over by State CM Bhupendra Patel and participated by Education Minister Kuber Dindor along with senior officials. Check out the major changes that have been introduced in the GSEB 10th 12th exam pattern here.

Key Changes in GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam Pattern

The alterations have been made in the Gujarat Class 10, and 12 exam pattern considering the National Education Policy 2020. One of the major changes includes a hike of 10 percent- from 20 to 30 percent in objective questions and the share of descriptive questions has declined from 30 to 20 percent.

Moreover, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) class 12 science students can appear in either one or all of the supplementary exams (June-July) in order to improve their performance. The best of the two will be considered, as per the state government.

Additionally, class 10 students can take supplementary exams in 3 subjects. Previously, the limit was set to two subjects. Similarly, class 12 general stream students can appear in compartment exams for two subjects rather than one.

GSEB Class 12 science stream, a total of 50 percent MCQs have been retained. However, changes have been announced in the rest of the 50 percent descriptive questions. Also, now, students will not be provided with internal choices. Rather, they will be given choices and general options with the question paper.

Gujarat board exam date 2024

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), released the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam dates 2024. According to the Gujarat Board exam timetable 2024, the Class 12 science stream and Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) will be administered from March 11 to March 26, 2024.

GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2024- Click Here (PDF File)

