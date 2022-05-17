GUJCET 2022: Facility to Get OMR Sheets Available at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has opened the facility to obtain an OMR copy of the (Gujarat Common Entrance Test) GUJCET 2022. Candidates willing to get a copy of their OMR sheet can register online at gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates also have to pay the prescribed fees to get the OMR copy.

The fee amount to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR is non-refundable. As per the released date, the candidates can register to get OMR sheet of GUJCET till 23rd May 2022. They must note that they will not be allowed to challenge the OMR copy under any circumstance.

GUJCET 2022 OMR Copy Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Register for GUJCET 2022 OMR Copy?

To get the OMR copy of GUJCET, candidates will have visit the official website - gujcet.gseb.org. Further they need to register by filling the basic details like - mail ID, address, mobile number and other information. After completing all the details, pay the application fees through debit card, credit card, net banking or at the nearest SBI branch. Also, the details required to be filled in the registration are six digit seat number, email ID. district, Taluka, address, pincode and date of birth. Now, before final submission go through the form and then submit it. Also, they will receive the OMR copy on their registered email ID.

Challenging GUJCET OMR Copy?

Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to challenge the OMR copy under any circumstance. The OMR copy is the sheet that candidates used to mark their answers in the exam. The fee amount to obtain the GUJCET 2022 OMR is non-refundable.

GUJCET Result 2022

The GSEB had declared the GUJCET exam result 2022 on 12th April. Candidates can check the GUJCET 2022 result by using their six digit seat number. Moreover, candidates will have to collect their final mark sheet from the GSEB district office. It is expected that the GUJCET 2022 result will include details such as candidates’ subject-wise scores, percentile rank, name, photograph, seat number etc. GUJCET is a common entrance exam conducted for admission to various colleges across Gujarat, in the engineering and pharmacy stream.

Also Read: ICSI CSEET 2022 Result Date For May Session Released, Check Result Date Here