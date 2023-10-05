Haryana NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Get PDF Link Here

Haryana NEET PG Allotment Round: The Department of Medical Education and Research, Haryana has announced the Haryana NEET PG counselling round 3 seat allotment result. The allotment results have been announced for the MDS, MD/MS, and other postgraduate programmes. Candidates who have applied for the Haryana NEET PG round 3 counselling allotment can visit the official website to check the allotment result.

According to the official notification released, in case of grievances related to discrepancies students are required to raise a ticket online under the category allocation grievances until 5 pm today, October 5, 2023. The seat allotment for the third round of counselling has been conducted as per the preferences filled by candidates for the allotment round.

Haryana NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment result is available on the official website - dmer.haryana.gov.in. Candidates can also check the NEET PG round 3 allotment result through the direct link given here.

Haryana NEET PG Seat Allotment MDS - Click Here

Haryana NEET PG Seat Allotment MD/ MS - Click Here

Details Mentioned on Haryana NEET PG Seat Allotment

The Haryana NEET PG counselling round 3 allotment result has been released a a pdf document, the document contains the following details

Application Id

NEET roll no

Candidate name

Father's name

NEET rank

NEET score

Round 3 allocated college

Round 3 allocated course

Round 3 allocated category

Allocated college in rounds 1 & 2

Allocated course in rounds 1 & 2

Allocated category in rounds 1 & 2

Documents Required For Haryana NEET PG Admission

Students allotted seats in Haryana NEET PG round 3 counselling need to carry the following documents with them when reporting admissions

Class 10, 12 certificate

MBBS, BDS certificate

Passport size photograph

Internship completion certificate

Character certificate

Bonafide resident certificate issued by competent authority of the State Government of Haryana

Certificate of registration with any state medical or dental council NMC or DCI

Caste certificate

Certificate of dependent of freedom fighter certificate

Certificate of ESM

Certificate or affidavit

Income and asset certificate for EWS category candidates

