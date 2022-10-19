Haryana NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022 Starts, Apply for Haryana MBBS/BDS at uhsrugcounselling.com

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana has released the registration form for Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling in online mode. All the qualified candidates in medical entrance exam can apply for Haryana NEET UG counselling at uhsrugcounselling.com. The last date for Haryana NEET UG counselling registration is 23rd October 2022 till 11.59 PM.

Before registering for Haryana NEET UG counselling 2022, candidates are advised to meet the eligibility criteria required for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in the state. Soon after the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration 2022 window closes, the officials will release the merit list based on the NEET scores.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Haryana NEET UG counselling registration last date 23rd October 2022 (11:59 PM) Corrections in the Haryana NEET UG counselling application form 18th to 23rd October 2022 (11:59 PM) Submission of Haryana NEET UG choices 18th to 23rd October 2022 (11:59 PM) Haryana NEET UG Seat allotment result for round 1 To be announced Haryana NEET UG counselling registration for round 2 To be announced

How To Register for Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022?

The Haryana MBBS/BDS counselling registration form is available in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to register. They can check below the steps to know Haryana NEET UG counselling registration 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Haryana NEET UG - uhsrugcounselling.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage click on - New registration.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering the NEET UG roll number and NEET UG application number.

4th Step - On the new page, fill up the Haryana NEET UG application form.

5th Step - Upload all the specified documents and pay the application fee.

6th Step - Go through all the details and submit the form.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling Registration 2022

As per the official DMER notification, it has been stated that, “The further detailed schedule of counselling i.e. provisional allocation of seats/deposition of provisional tuition fee online/document verification/last date of joining, etc. shall be notified later."

It also states - "Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak www.uhsr.ac.in.and admission web portal i.e. uhsrugcounselling.com and the website of the Medical Education and Research Department, Haryana i.e. www.dmerharyana.gov.in for updates.”

