NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling: Final Allotment List (Today): Check at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will declare the Round 2 Counselling Results for NEET PG 2022 today. According to the schedule, the final merit list for NEET PG 2022 Counselling procedure will be released on October 19, 2022. Candidates who completed the registration process for NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling procedure can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee today to check the round 2 results.

Candidates can check the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result through the link on the official website - mcc.nic.in. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and enter the Login Credentials in the login link which will be provided on the homepage.

Students who have been allotted seats in the second round of NEET PG seat Allotment are required to complete the admission process and report to the allotted colleges between October 20 to 26, 2022. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Final Merit List.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Result (Link to be Available Soon)

Steps to check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Results

The NEET PG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment results will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. To check the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Results candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter the Login Credentials in the allotment result

Step 4: The NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Results for admission references

NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Provisional List was released on October 18, 2022. The provisional list for round 2 was released as a PDF document containing the list of students and the institutions allotted to them in the second round counselling.

After the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Result is announced, the Medical Counselling Committee will be conducting a Mop-Up Round and a Stary Vacancy Round for the remaining vacant seats.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: KEA Extends Deadline For UGNEET, Apply at kea.kar.nic.in till 20 Oct