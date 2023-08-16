Haryana government, private schools to remain closed today, check Tweet here

Haryana Schools Closed Today: The schools in Haryana will remain closed today on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. The announcement made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a state-level Independence Day function was shared by his office as well. The Haryana education department issued orders in this regard to all the district education officers and all the district elementary education officers in the state.

The country celebrated its 77th independence day on August 15, 2023. Students all over the state of Haryana in all the government and private schools presented various cultural and patriotic programmes on the occasion of Independence day. Therefore, the schools will remain closed today.

Haryana School Closing Notice on Twitter

The CMO tweeted, “On the occasion of 77th Independence Day celebrations, the Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar declared a holiday on August 16, 2023 for all schools in Haryana,” Check official tweet today:

Haryana should forget social, communal, religious differences: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Last month, clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh district including Gurugram. Regarding that he also stated taht the people of Haryana should forget social, religious and communal differences, and maintain harmony, Khattar said on Tuesday and asserted that "we consider the people of the entire state our family".

Schools Closed on Haryana Nuh District

Earlier, schools were closed in Haryana’s Nuh due to communal clashes. The schools opened after 10 days. The District Magistrate of Nuh, Dhirender Khadgata had notified, “In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11."

Haryana Class 12th compartment result 2023 Announced

Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the class 12 compartment result 2023. Students can check the Haryana 12th compartment result online at bseh.org.in. They have to use their roll number, registration number or name to download the marksheet. A total of 81.65% of students passed the Class 12 board exams 2023. Those who did not secure the minimum pass marks in more than one subject were given a chance to appear for compartment exams.

