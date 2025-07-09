How a Dual Focus on Economics and Engineering Shaped Apple’s New COO Sabih Khan

Sabih Khan has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apple Inc. Mr. Khan is of Indian origin, raised in America, was lauded by the CEO of Apple Inc., Tim Cook, for his efforts in reducing the corporation’s carbon footprint by almost 60 percent, calling him “brilliant strategist and one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain”.
COO Sabih Khan will succeed Jeff Williams as the COO by the end of July 2025, currently serving as the Vice President of Apple. He has been associated with the company for the last three decades. Sabih Khan, as Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations, oversees planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, product fulfillment, and quality. He also supervises supplier responsibility, safeguarding and educating global manufacturing employees, and has played a major role in expanding Apple's manufacturing in the US.
Tim Cook appreciated Sabih Khan for reducing Apple's carbon footprint by more than 60 percent. The 59-year-old introduced new technologies to improve Apple's manufacturing. Cook also added, "Sabih leads with heart and values, and I know he will make an exceptional chief operating officer. He helped ensure that Apple can be nimble in response to global challenges."
Who is Sabih Khan?
The following table follows Sabih Khan's educational and professional career till date:
|
Year/ Event
|
Details
|
1966
|
Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, India
|
1976
|
Moved to Singapore
|
Bachelor’s
|
Economics & Mechanical Engineering, Tufts University
|
Master’s
|
Mechanical Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|
Early 1995
|
Application Development and Account Technical Leader, GE Plastics (now SABIC)
|
1995
|
Joined Apple
|
2019
|
Senior Vice President of Operations, Apple
|
2025
|
Completes 30 years at Apple, COO by end of July 2025
According to the profile on the official website of Apple, Sabih Khan currently works as the Senior Vice President of Operations, reporting to COO Jeff Williams. Sabih has played a pivotal role involving Apple’s global supply chain, ensuring product quality and overseeing planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and product fulfillment functions as well as Apple’s supplier responsibility programs that protect and educate production facility workers globally.
