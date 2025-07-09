How a Dual Focus on Economics and Engineering Shaped Apple’s New COO Sabih Khan

Sabih Khan has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Apple Inc. Mr. Khan is of Indian origin, raised in America, was lauded by the CEO of Apple Inc., Tim Cook, for his efforts in reducing the corporation’s carbon footprint by almost 60 percent, calling him “brilliant strategist and one of the central architects of Apple's supply chain”.

COO Sabih Khan will succeed Jeff Williams as the COO by the end of July 2025, currently serving as the Vice President of Apple. He has been associated with the company for the last three decades. Sabih Khan, as Apple's Senior Vice President of Operations, oversees planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, product fulfillment, and quality. He also supervises supplier responsibility, safeguarding and educating global manufacturing employees, and has played a major role in expanding Apple's manufacturing in the US.