HP Board Announces Issuance of Passing Certificates for Class 10 and 12 Students

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Passing Certificate: Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has declared that the HP Board of School Education, Dharamshala, will now issue the passing certificate to the Class 10 and Class 12 students who have passed the Class 10, 12 board exam in 2023.

The minister described it as an important step, adding that it seeks to address the difficulties faced by students hailing from remote places who had to travel to the board's Dharampala office for the important certificates.

HP Government Simplifies Certification Process For Students

“The HPBOSE has only been issuing mark sheets and migration certificates to the students passing the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. Other educational boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), also issue passing certificates,” Thakur said.

“This disparity leads to inconvenience, particularly for those seeking employment outside the state, as they had to approach the board's office in person to obtain this essential document,” he added.

The education minister stressed that this decision would simplify the certification process to make it easier for students. “This decision will not only make the certification process easier for students but will also improve the chances of them pursuing higher education.”

This year, a total of 1,02,928 candidates registered for the HPBOSE Class 12 examination. Out of them, a total of 79.74% passed the examination. In HPBOSE Term 2 2023 for Class 10, a total of 89.97% of students passed the examination.

HPBOSE Students To Appear For Annual Exams Once A Year

Last month, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved the reinstatement of the annual assessment scheme for Class 10 & Class 12 students. HPBOSE-affiliated class 10 & class 12 students can appear for the annual exams once a year. Previously, the exams were held twice in one academic session.

Also Read: DU Curriculum Changes: Controversial Papers Dropped, Matriarchal Perspectives Added To History Syllabus