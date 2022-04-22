HPCET Application Form 2022 (Out) @himtu.ac.in; Check an Apply Link Here

Himachal Pradesh Technical University has commenced the HPCET 2022 Registration process. Students interested in applying for the HPCET 2022 entrance exams can visit the official website of HPTU to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule provided on the official website, the HPCET 2022 exams will be conducted on July 10, 2022. The last date for candidates to complete the HPCET 2022 Registration and application process is June 18, 2022.

The HPCET 2022 Application link is available on the official website - himtu.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the HPCET 2022 Registration and Application process through the direct link provided here.

HPCET 2022 Registration

HPCET 2022 Application Form

HPCET 2022 Applications are available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Technical University. Candidates are first required to visit the official website and complete the registration process by entering the required details in the link provided.

After completing the registration process candidates will be able to login to complete the HPCET 2022 application form. When filling the HPCET 2022 online application form, students must make sure that they enter the information as required. It is also mandatory for students to upload the documents as per the size requirements in the application form

The link for students to complete the HPCET 2022 application fee payment is also available online. The HPCET 2022 payment gateway will be provided to students after completing the HPCET 2022 application form.

HPCET 2022 Admit Card

Although the detailed schedule of HPCET 2022 is available, the date for downloading the HPCET 2022 Admit Card is yet to be announced. Since the exams are being conducted in July 2022, the Admit card for the entrance exam is expected to be released on the official website a few weeks before the examination.

