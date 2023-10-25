  1. Home
HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Correction-cum MopUp Round Begins Today at admissions.hpushimla.in

HPU BEd Counselling 2023: The authorities begin the correction cum mop-up round today: October 25, 2023. Candidates can check out the mandatory instructions here.

Updated: Oct 25, 2023 13:29 IST
HPU BEd Counselling 2023: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) begins the correction-cum mop-up round counselling today: October 25, 2023. The authorities will display the vacancy report after 3rd round counselling on the official website: admissions.hpushimla.in. 

According to the HPU BEd Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can select colleges as per their preferences from the candidate login. The revised merit list will be released on October 27, 2023. The authorities will declare the seat allotment results on October 31, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Display of vacancy report after 3rd Round

October 25, 2023

Initiation of Correction-cum-Mop-up Round, selection of colleges

October 25 to 26, 2023

Display of Revised Merit List

October 27, 2023

Seat Allotment Result

October 31, 2023

Document verification and online admission fee payment

November 1 to 2, 2023

Important Guidelines for HPU BEd Correction–cum–Mop-up Round of B.Ed. Counselling Form

Candidates must check out the mandatory points before filling out the counselling form below:

  • Candidates can make their corrections by Paying Rs.200 for the Counselling form as all fields are editable and after correction, they can fill in their preferences.
  • Candidates having correct data in counselling form can set their preferences and pay counselling fees if not paid in any previous round.
  • All the candidates who appeared in the entrance exam and were not admitted to any college in previous rounds of counseling are eligible for this round of counselling.
  • Also, One seat for a Single Girl Child is vacant in the Department of Education at HP University Shimla. All Eligible candidates can apply for Single Girl Child Seat.

