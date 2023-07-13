HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023 Out; Get Direct Link Here

HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023: Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process, HSCAP Kerala 1st supplementary result has been declared on the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the compartment exams can check out the qualifying status.

As per the latest notification, admissions under HSCAP Kerala 1st supplementary list 2023 will be done on July 13 and 14, 2023. The official notification reads, “Merit Quota First Supplementary Allotment Results Published. Admissions on 13th and 14th July 2023. Read Instruction for more Details,”

According to information provided by DGE Kerala, 45,394 seats were used for Supplementary vacancies, of which 35,163 have been filled and 10,600 are still open.

How to Check HSCAP Kerala 1st Supplementary Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in supplementary exams can check out the list by following the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, go to the candidate login page

Step 3: Select district, enter username, password and submit

Step 4: HSCAP Kerala 1st supplementary result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

