HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2023 Today, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Kerala Plus One Allotment: The Directorate of General Education will be releasing the Kerala HSCAL class 11 admission trial allotment results today, June 13, 2023. According to the details given on the official website, the HSCAP trial allotment results will be announced at 4 PM today. Candidates who have qualified Kerala SSLC exams and applied for the allotment process can login through the candidate portal to check the allotment result.

DGE had already released the trial allotment list for merit quota students. To check the trial allotment results, students are required to visit the official admission portal and login to the candidate SWS window.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The HSCAP 2023 Class 11 trial allotment results will be available on the official website admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to check the Kerala HSCAP 2023 class 11 trial allotment results.

HSCAP Plus 1 Allotment Direct Link - Click Here

HSCAP 2023 Class 11 Trial Allotment - Steps to Check

The Kerala board class 11 admission allotment results will be released today. Follow the steps provided below to check the Kerala HSCAP trial allotment result.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official allotment websites of DGE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the admission link

Step 3: Click on ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission’ link

Step 4: Visit the Candidate login SWS window and enter the login credentials

Step 5: Check the trial allotment results

Kerala HSCAP Class 11 Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check their allotment list until June 15, 2023. Those who have corrections to be made in their allotment form can do so until June 15, 2023, at 5 PM. After the corrections, the first allotment result will be released on June 19, 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: MPSOS Admit Card 2023 Released, Get Open School Hall Ticket Link Here