    IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result Out at ibsindia.org Get Direct Link Here

    Updated: Mar 9, 2023 12:56 IST
    IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result
    IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result: The IBSAT 2022 Selection process result is now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams IBSAT 2022 exams can visit the official website of ICFAI Business School and check the IBSAT 2022 Results. 

    To check the IBSAT 2022 selection process result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application id and password in the result link available on the homage. Candidates who have qualified the IBDAT exams and secured the required marks as per the cutoff will be called for further selection rounds. Candidates must also note that a hard copy of the IBSAT 2022 results will not be issued separately to the students. 

    IBSAT 2022 Selction Process Result - Click Here

    How to Download the IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result

    To download the IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned results.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of IBSAT 2022

    Step 2: Click on the IBSAT 2023 Selection Process Result link

    Step 3: Enter the IBSAT 2022 Application number and password

    Step 4: Download the IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result for further reference

    Details Given on IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result

    The IBSAT 2022 Selection Process Result will contain the following details

    • Candidate Name and Roll Number
    • Name of Examination
    • Marks Secured
    • Sectional Marks
    • Qualifying status

