ICAI CA Foundation 2022 December Exam Applications available at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Exams 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has started the registration process for the ICAI CA Foundation Examinations to be conducted in December 2022. Students can submit the applications for the Foundation examination through the link available on the official website - icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022. Students can visit the official website or click on the link given here to complete the Foundation registration and application process.

The last date for candidates to complete the ICAI CA Foundation Exam Applications without a late fee is October 4, 2022 while the last date to submit the applications with a late fee is October 9, 2022.

How to apply for ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Exams

The applications for ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 Examinations are available on the official website. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the ICAI CA Foundation Applications 2022.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the December 2022 Exam notification

Step 4: Click on the SSP Link given for applications

Step 5: Enter the Registration details in the ‘New Registration’ section

Step 6: Complete the ICAI CA December 2022 application form

Step 7: Submit the ICAI CA Application fee through the payment gateway

Step 8: Click on the final submission tab

ICAI CA Examination Details

The ICAI CA Examination for the Foundation Programme is scheduled to be conducted in December 2022. The exams will be conducted on December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2022 in a single shift.

