ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Declared: Check Results at icai.org, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have declared the ICAI CA Inter Results 2022. The link for students to check the ICAI CA Results 2022 is available on the official website - icai.org to check the CA Inter Results.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA Inter Exams can visit the official website of ICAI to check the results. To check the ICAI CA Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Roll Number and PIN or the Registration Number in the result link provided. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the ICAI CA Results 2022.

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022 - Direct Link

ICAI CA Inter Results 2022 Official notification

How to check ICAI CA Inter Results 2022

To check the ICAI CA Inter Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and click on the CA Inter result link provided on the website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the ICAI CA Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI AAnnouncement section

Step 3: Click on the CA Inter result link provided

Step 4: Enter the Roll Number and PIN or the Registration number in the link provided

Step 5: The ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 will be displayed

Step 6: Download the ICAI CA Results 2022 for further reference

