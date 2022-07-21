    ICAI CA Inter Toppers List 2022: Ranjan Kabra Tops in CA Intermediate May Results, 13.30% Students Pass

    Updated: Jul 21, 2022 12:12 IST
    ICAI CA Inter Toppers List 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) declared the CA Intermediate Results 2022 for the May Session Examination today. The Institute declared the CA Inter Results 2022 at around 11:30 AM in the morning and also published the ICAI CA Inter Toppers List 2022 and key statistical highlights for the May Session Exam. As per the details shared by ICAI, Ranjan Kabra from Aurangabad, Maharashtra has secured the AIR 1 - All India Rank 1 and topped the CA Inter May 2022 Results. Along with the toppers list, the Institute has also notified that the overall pass percentage has also seen a significant decline, with only 13.30% candidates qualifying in the CA Inter May Result 2022 declared today.

    CA Intermediate Merit List 2022 - Check Complete Toppers List Here

    The ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Toppers List has been dominated by Ranjan Kabra    from Maharashtra, who has secured the 1st Rank or the AIR 1 position on the CA Inter Merit List 2022. Ranjan has scored 666 marks out of 800 to bag the first spot. He is closely followed by Nishitha from Guwahati who has scored 656 marks and the 3rd Rank has gone to Kunal Kamal from Nagpur who has scored 643 marks.

    Rank

    Name

    Marks & Percentage

    AIR 1

    Ranjan Kabra (Aurangabad)

    666 / 83.25%

    AIR 2

    Nishitha (Guwahati)

    656 / 82.25%

    AIR 3

    Kunal Kamal (Nagpur)

    643 / 80.38%

    ICAI CA Inter May Result 2022 Pass Percentage and Statistical Highlights

    As reported earlier, the ICAI declared the CA Inter May Result 2022 today morning in which the overall pass percentage has seen a significant decline as compared to previous sessions. For Group 1 the overall pass percentage stood at 13.30% while the Group 2 Students have managed to put-up even lower 12.45% success ratio. For students who appeared for both groups, the pass percentage stood at 5.46%. For reference, in December Session, the CA Inter Result Pass Percentage for Group 1 stood at 21.78%, for group B it was reported at 11.81% and for Both Group it was at 11.56%. The detailed overview and statistical highlights of CA Inter May Result 2022 can be found below:

    Group (s)

    Group 1

    Group 2

    Both Groups

    Students Appeared

    80,605

    63,777

    24,475

    Students Passed

    10,717

    7,943

    1,337

    Pass percentage

    13.30%

    12.45%

    5.46%

    With the ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 already declared, the next step for the students who have qualified would be to register for the Final Programme/Course. ICIA’s official notice states that the CA Final Registration Process will be available for all the candidates until 10th August 2022. Candidates should note that the CA November Session Exam 2022 will be held from 1st to 17th November 2022.

