ICAI CA November 2022: Final Exam Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

ICAI CA November Exam 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is conducting the ICAI CA Final Examination for the November session today. The exams will be conducted for the ICAI CA Final students until November 17, 2022.

Candidates appearing for the exams at the various exam centres must make sure to cross-check all the required documents, exam centre name and address, and other details in order to avoid any hassle today. The ICAI CA Intermediate exams will begin from tomorrow - November 2, 2022, onwards.

Candidates must make sure to carry with them a hard copy of their ICAI CA Final Exam Admit Card and a valid Photo ID proof to be shown at the exam centre. The ICAI CA Final Group 1 examination will be conducted in a single shift today from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Final Exam Postponed in Shimla

The ICAI CA Final Exams Scheduled to be conducted on November 12, 2022, have been postponed in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh exam centre due to the General Assembly Elections being conducted in the state. The Group 2 Paper 6 (Elective) to be held on November 12 has been postponed to November 21, 2022. Candidates must remember that the shift timing and venue of the postponed exam will remain the same.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2022 Points to Remember

ICAI CA November 2022 Final examination is being conducted across the designated exam centres from today onwards. Candidates appearing for the exams can check here for last-minute tips to prepare

Keep the ICAI CA 2022 Final Exam Admit Card in person and carry extra copies. Also carry a valid Photo ID card to be shown at the exam centre.

Report to the designated centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Attempt all the questions within the time period given

Do not look into new tipids right before the exam

Do not carry any kind of Bluetooth device, or electronic device inside the exam hall

