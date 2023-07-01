ICAI CA Result 2023 Date: Inter, Final Results expected by July 6 at icai.org, check official Tweet here

ICAI CA Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare the CA Inter and Final results by July 6, 2023. Dhiraj Khandelwal, Central Council Member (CCM) of ICAI has tweeted on Twitter that, “CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week, I believe it should be 5th or 6th July.” However, no official announcement has been made yet.

The officials will confirm the ICAI CA result date 2023 for Final and Inter through an official notification to be released at the official website. Once released, candidates can check their ICAI CA result 2023 for Intermediate and Final courses at icai.org. To download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result, they have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers.

ICAI CA Result 2023 Date for Inter and Final Exams

CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal shared the expected date of declaration of results on his official twitter account. Check below the expected date for the release of ICAI CA result:

Events Dates ICAI CA Inter and Final Result July 5 or 6, 2023 (Expected) ICAI CA Inter exam May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 (Group I) May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023 (Group II) CA Final exam May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 (Group I) May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023 (Group II)

CA Inter, Final Result Date Tweet

The official tweeted, “CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification,” Check his Tweet below:

CA Final & Inter exam result may expected in coming week , I believe it should be 5th or 6th July. Pls wait for ICAI Notification . Happy CA Day once again.. — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) July 1, 2023

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2022 For November Session?

The CA Inter and Final examination results 2023 for the May session is released in online mode at caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA scorecards

ICAI CA Result 2022 for November Session

In November 2022, Harsh Choudhary secured All India Rank 1 in the CA Final result. A total of 65,291 candidates appeared in Group A out of which 13,969 passed. While 64,775 appeared for group B exams out of which 12,053 cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage of both groups stands at 11.09%.

