ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Result Announced at icai.nic.in, Download Marks Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May 2025 Result online today, July 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website at icai.nic.in. The result for CA Intermediate was scheduled to be released at 2 PM, whereas the CA Final Result was scheduled to be released at 5 PM.
ICAI CA Result 2025 Overview
The following table carries all the important details related to ICAI CA Result 2025 announced today, July 6, 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
ICAI Chartered Accountant Foundation Examination 2025
ICAI Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination 2025
ICAI Chartered Accountant Final Examination 2025
|
Board name
|
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
|
Result name
|
ICAI CA Result 2025
|
Official website
|
icai.nic.in
icai.org
icaiexam.icai.org
|
Result website
|
icai.nic.in/caresult
caresults.icai.org
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Frequency
|
Annual
|
Level
|
Nationwide
|
Exam dates
|
May 2 - 15, 17, 19, 21, 2025
|
Result date and time
|
July 6, 2025
|
Result mode
|
Online (Official website)
|
Login credentials
|
Roll number
Registration number
Date of birth
How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025?
Students can follow the given steps to check their ICAI CA Result for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations 2025 here:
- Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
- Choose your exam name
- In the log in window, enter your log in credentials
- Your ICAI Result 2025 will appear
- CHeck your details and download for future use
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation