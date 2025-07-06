ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Result Announced at icai.nic.in, Download Marks Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May 2025 Result online today, July 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website at icai.nic.in. The result for CA Intermediate was scheduled to be released at 2 PM, whereas the CA Final Result was scheduled to be released at 5 PM.

ICAI CA Result 2025 Overview

The following table carries all the important details related to ICAI CA Result 2025 announced today, July 6, 2025:

Overview Details Exam name ICAI Chartered Accountant Foundation Examination 2025 ICAI Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination 2025 ICAI Chartered Accountant Final Examination 2025 Board name The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Result name ICAI CA Result 2025 Official website icai.nic.in icai.org icaiexam.icai.org Result website icai.nic.in/caresult caresults.icai.org Academic year 2025-26 Frequency Annual Level Nationwide Exam dates May 2 - 15, 17, 19, 21, 2025 Result date and time July 6, 2025 Result mode Online (Official website) Login credentials Roll number Registration number Date of birth

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to check their ICAI CA Result for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations 2025 here: