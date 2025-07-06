Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Result Announced at icai.nic.in, Download Marks Here

ICAI CA Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May 2025 Result online today, July 6, 2025 on the official website at icai.nic.in/caresult. Students will need to use their registration number, roll number, and date of birth, followed by solving the captcha code on the result portal to check their results. 

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICAI CA Result 2025 has been released today, July 6, 2025 on the official website at icai.nic.in/caresult.
  • Students will need to enter their registration number and roll number in the login window to check their results.
  • The total pass percentage for male candidates is 16.26% and for female candidates is 13.80% this year.

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May 2025 Result online today, July 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website at icai.nic.in. The result for CA Intermediate was scheduled to be released at 2 PM, whereas the CA Final Result was scheduled to be released at 5 PM.

ICAI CA Result 2025 Overview 

The following table carries all the important details related to ICAI CA Result 2025 announced today, July 6, 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

ICAI Chartered Accountant Foundation Examination 2025

ICAI Chartered Accountant Intermediate Examination 2025

ICAI Chartered Accountant Final Examination 2025

Board name 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Result name 

ICAI CA Result 2025

Official website

icai.nic.in

icai.org

icaiexam.icai.org

Result website

icai.nic.in/caresult

caresults.icai.org

Academic year 

2025-26

Frequency 

Annual 

Level 

Nationwide 

Exam dates 

May 2 - 15, 17, 19, 21, 2025

Result date and time

July 6, 2025

Result mode

Online (Official website)

Login credentials 

Roll number

Registration number

Date of birth 

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025?

Students can follow the given steps to check their ICAI CA Result for foundation, intermediate, and final examinations 2025 here:

  1. Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab 
  3. Choose your exam name
  4. In the log in window, enter your log in credentials 
  5. Your ICAI Result 2025 will appear 
  6. CHeck your details and download for future use
  • Jul 6, 2025, 13:34 IST

    CA Result: Official ICAI CA Result Announcement

  • Jul 6, 2025, 13:33 IST

  • Jul 6, 2025, 13:30 IST

    CA Inter Result 2025: Website interface

  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:45 IST

    When were the ICAI CA Exams 2025 held?

    The CA Exams for final and intermediate exams were held on the following dates:

    Exam

    Group

    Dates

    CA Intermediate

    1

    May 3, 5, 7, 2025

    CA Intermediate

    2

    May 9, 11, 14, 2025

    CA Final

    1

    May 2, 4, 6, 2025

    CA Final

    2

    May 8, 10, 13, 2025
  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:30 IST

    CA Inter Result May 2025: What papers were examined in the ICAI CA Exams?

    There were a total of four papers in the ICAI CA exams 2025:

    Paper Number 

    Paper Name

    Paper 1

    Accounting

    Paper 2

    Business Laws

    Paper 3

    Quantitative Aptitude ( Business Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, and Statistics)

    Paper 4

    Business Economics
  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:27 IST

    CA Inter Result: How was the performance of ICAI CA Exam 2025?

    The following table consists the gender-wise performance of ICAI CA Exams 2025:

    Gender

    Candidates Appeared

    Candidates Passed

    Pass Percentage

    Male

    43,389

    7,056

    16.26%

    Female

    39,273

    5,418

    13.80%
  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:12 IST

    CA Final Result: Meet the ICAI CA Result 2025 Toppers

    The toppers of ICAI Examination 2025, who socred the top three All India Ranks (AIR), are mentioned below:

    1. Rajan Kabra (AIR 1)
    2. Nishitha Bothra (AIR 2)
    3. Manav Rakesh Shah (AIR 3)
  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:11 IST

    ICAI CA Final Result pass percentage: What was the pass percentage of ICAI CA Result 2025 this year?

    The following table carries the data of ICAI CA Foundation pass percentage 2025:

    Exam Type

    Candidates Appeared

    Candidates Passed

    Pass Percentage

    Foundation Exams 

    82,662

    12,474

    15.09%

    Group I

    66,943

    14,979

    22.38%

    Group II

    46,173

    12,204

    26.43%

    Both Groups Combined

    29,286

    5,490

    18.75%
  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:07 IST

    icai.nic.in Result 2025: What are the minimum marks required to clear ICAI CA Result 2025?

    Students must have scored a minimum of 40 percent of marks in each subject and 50 percent in overall aggregate marks to be qualified for ICAI CA Foundation exams 2025. 

  • Jul 6, 2025, 12:03 IST

    ICAI Result: When were the ICAI CA Examinations held this year ?

    The following table consists all the important dates related to ICAI CA Examination 2025 dates:

    Examination

    Dates

    Intermediate Group 1

    May 3, 5, 7

    Intermediate Group 2

    May 9, 11, 14 (postponed)

    Final Group 1

    May 2, 4, 6

    Final Group 2

    May 8, 10, 13 (postponed)

    Foundation

    May 15, 17, 19, 21
    The exams were postponed due to the India-Pakistan conflict.
  • Jul 6, 2025, 11:59 IST

    What are the details required to check ICAI CA Result 2025?

    The following details must be readily available while checking the ICAI CA Result 2025 online:

    • Registration Number
    • Roll Number
