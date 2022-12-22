ICAI CA Result Date 2022: Inter, Final Results Expected To Release Between Jan 10 to 15 on icai.org

ICAI CA Result Date 2022: Going as per reports, The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Inter and Final results in between January 10 to 15, 2023. However, this date in not final as of now. ICAI officials have shared this ICAI CA result 2022 date based on past trends. Once released, candidates can check their ICAI CA result 2022 for Intermediate and Final courses at icai.org.

To access and download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result 2022, candidates will have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin numbers. The ICAI CA Inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1, 2022.

ICAI CA Result Date 2022

On Twitter, one of the ICAI officials shared the information regarding the announcement of CA Inter and Final results 2022. Dhiraj Khandewal, the CCM of ICAI. Chairman,MSME & Startup commitee of ICAI tweeted - “As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final.” Check Tweet below -

As I am flooded with enquiries of CA Results date though exam commitee still not decided the dates but with my experience it should be between 10th to 15th Jan for CA Inter and Final . — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) December 21, 2022

How To Check ICAI CA Result 2022?

Candidates who have appeared for the CA Inter and Final examination will be able to check result online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA Result 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the result link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number.

5th Step - Submit the details and download CA scorecards.

Is There Any Alternative Way To ICAI CA Result 2022?

As per past trends, alternatively, candidates can also register on the official website, icaiexam.icai.org with their email addresses to check CA inter and final results. All the registered candidates will get their CA final and CA foundation results via email when it is announced. However, it will be not sent in offline mode. They will have to check ICAI CA results in online mode only.

Also Read: ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Begins, Check Details Here