ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exam Begins, Check Details Here

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has started the CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exam today. The CS Executive, Professional 2022 exam has begun and will continue till 5.00 pm today. Candidates are advised to adhere to the official guidelines on exam day.

Candidates appearing for the ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 exam must carry the Admit card valid ID proof. As per the guidelines, candidates will not be allowed to enter the hall after 1 hour of exam commencement. Moreover, they cannot leave the examination hall until the expiry of 1 hour from the commencement of the ICSI CA Executive, Professional December 2022 exam. The CS Executive, Professional 2022 Exam will continue till December 30, 2022.

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Admit Card

The ICSI has already issued the CS Executive, Professional 2022 Admit Card for the December session. Candidates can download the CS Executive Admit card 2022 from the official website i.e. icsi.edu.The CS admit card December 2022 comprises the candidate's name, photograph, registration number, signature, stage, and module(s) of examination enrolled for, examination centre details, dates, and timings of the exam.

Permitted and Non-Permitted Items in CS Executive, Professional 2022 Exam

Items Permitted: Candidates are allowed to carry special permission/letter, received from the Institute granting extra time or a Scribe, face mask, 50/100 ml sanitiser in a transparent bottle, necessary stationery items for writing examination, ordinary calculator, transparent water bottle and analogue wrist watch.

Candidates are allowed to carry special permission/letter, received from the Institute granting extra time or a Scribe, face mask, 50/100 ml sanitiser in a transparent bottle, necessary stationery items for writing examination, ordinary calculator, transparent water bottle and analogue wrist watch. Items Not Permitted: Candidates appearing for the CS 2022 Exam are not permitted to carry any prohibited items including Mobile, headphones, earphones, or any other gadget including Pager, Digital Diary, Palmtop, Scientific or Programmable Calculator, Blue Tooth, Smart Watch, or Health Band.

Also Read: ICSI CS Executive, Professional December 2022 Exams To Start From Tomorrow, Check Dates and Instructions Here