ICAI CA Final Result 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, May Results Releasing Tomorrow; Check Timings, Official Website Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2025 exam results tomorrow, July 6. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website at icai.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results will be announced at 5 PM.

The ICAI CA May 2025 exams were held from May 2 to May 14. The Intermediate Group 1 exams took place on May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams were conducted on May 9, 11, and 14. For the CA Final exams, Group 1 papers were held on May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 papers were scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13.

ICAI CA Results 2025: Official Websites

Candidates can check the official websites given below to check the ICAI CA Result 2025: