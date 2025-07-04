ICAI CA Final Result 2025: CA Foundation, Intermediate, May Results Releasing Tomorrow; Check Timings, Official Website Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2025 exam results tomorrow, July 6. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official website at icai.nic.in.
As per the official notification, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results will be announced at 5 PM.
The ICAI CA May 2025 exams were held from May 2 to May 14. The Intermediate Group 1 exams took place on May 3, 5, and 7, while Group 2 exams were conducted on May 9, 11, and 14. For the CA Final exams, Group 1 papers were held on May 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 papers were scheduled for May 8, 10, and 13.
ICAI CA Results 2025: Official Websites
Candidates can check the official websites given below to check the ICAI CA Result 2025:
-
icai.nic.in
-
icaiexam.icai.org
-
caresults.icai.org
How to Download CA Result 2025?
Merit lists and CA exam results are only available for download on the official website. The detailed instructions for downloading the CA Final, CA Inter, and CA Foundation results are provided below:
-
Click here or open the ICAI result website: icai.nic.in/caresult
-
Select the May 2025 Result Final/Foundation/Intersection links.
-
Type in your registration and ICAI roll numbers.
-
Enter the displayed CAPTCHA code.
-
Select "submit" and view your CA outcome.
Through the same procedure, candidates will be able to view and download the merit lists for the courses they are enrolled in.
CA Result May 2025 Highlights
-
The CA Final Results for Groups 1 and 2 will be announced by ICAI.
-
The CA Inter results for Groups 1 and 2 will be announced by ICAI.
-
The Foundation, Inter, and Final CA results for 2025 will only be accessible by logging in.
-
Most likely, the mark verification window will open on July 7, 2025.
-
The final, foundation, and intermediate CA pass percentages will be made public by group or category.
-
The list of CA top scorers will only be made public during the final and intermediate tests.
Related Stories
CA May 2025 Passing Criteria
In order to be eligible for a specific group or level of the CA May 2025 exam, applicants need to fulfill two crucial requirements.First and foremost, they must receive at least 40% in each subject. This guarantees a fundamental level of comprehension in every assessed topic.
Second, candidates need to receive at least 50% in all subjects in that level or group. Overall eligibility to pass is determined by this sum of the scores.To be deemed to have passed that group or level of the test, both requirements must be met.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation