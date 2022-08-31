ICAR AIEEA 2022 Correction Window Closes Today at icar.nta.nic.in, Know How To Make Changes

ICAR AIEEA 2022: As per the updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the correction window of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA) today on 31st August 2022. Candidates can utilise the ICAR AIEEA correction window facility on the official website - icar.nta.nic.in.

Candidates need to log in through their credentials and then do the corrections wherever required. The application form for ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) was released on July 20. The last date to fill out the ICAR AIEEA application form was 26th August.

How To Make Corrections in ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022?

The authorities started application correction started on 28th August 2022. The ICAR AIEEA correction facility can be availed at the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that NTA will allow to edit fields such as name, qualifying exam details, address, contact, course for which applied, etc. Go through the steps to know how to edit the ICAR AIEEA application form -

1st Step - Go to the official website of ICAR AIEEA - icar.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - Application Correction Window 2022 link.

3rd Step - A new web page will appear on the screen. Now, click on - Application Correction Window for ICAR UG/PG/PhD.

4th Step - Select the application form from the drop-down menu and enter the application number, password, and security pin and click on sign in tab.

5th Step - Make necessary corrections and click on the submit button.

6th Step - ICAR AIEEA application form 2022 for future reference.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination For Admission (AIEEA)

ICAR AIEEA UG exams will be held from 13th to 15th September 2022, while the PG and PhD exams will be conducted on 20th September. The exam will be a computer-based test, wherein MCQ-based questions will be asked. The exam duration will be 150 minutes for AIEEA (UG), 120 minutes for AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD).