ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates 2023 Announced, NTA To Release Application Form Soon at icar.nta.ac.in

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2023. As per the released schedule, the ICAR AIEEA 2023 exams will be conducted on April 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2023. As of now, the officials have only released the ICAR AIEEA exam dates 2023. The complete notification is expected to be released soon.

Once available, ICAR AIEEA 2023 notification along with application, admit card dates will be available to check at - icar.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in soon. NTA has released the annual examination calendar for the academic year 2023-24. Along with ICAR AIEEA 2023 exam dates, NTA has announced the dates for JEE Main, NEET and CUET.

ICAR AIEEA Exam Dates 2023

Events Dates ICAR AIEEA Registration To be notified ICAR AIEEA Admit Card To be notified ICAR AIEEA April 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2023

About ICAR All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA)

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2023 is a national-level entrance exam conducted for admission in undergraduates (UG) and postgraduates (PG) agricultural programmes. As per the official website, ICAR AIEEA UG is held for admission to 15% of seats in the Bachelor's Degree Programme in Agriculture and Allied Sciences at Agricultural Universities whereas the PG entrance exam is held for admission to 25% seats in Master Degree Programme in accredited Agricultural Universities.

ICAR AIEEA 2023 Exam Pattern

Last year, ICAR AIEEA was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, therefore this year too it is expected to be held in the same mode. The entrance agriculture exam will be conducted for two and a half hours for 600 marks. Candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer and there will be a negative marking for every incorrect answer. One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. However, the above information is based on last year’s notification. Once, the details of ICAR AIEEA 2023 is released, the same will be updated here.

